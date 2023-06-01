From 1 June, the 2023 Responsible Innovators Award – Businesses

Off to IX edition of the Responsible Innovators Award 2023approved by resolution of the regional council (no. 635 of 26 April 2023 (771.2 KB)), which aims to highlight the contribution of productive systemtraining and research in achieving the strategic objectives indicated in Pact for work and the climate and in the Ststrategy 2030 from the Emilia Romagna regionalso in response to the new economic and social emergencies that have emerged following the pandemic and as a result of the ongoing conflicts.

The initiative of the Emilia-Romagna Region intends to enhance the commitment of the entrepreneurial system, which in line with the Charter of principles of corporate social responsibility in Emilia-Romagnacontributes to the achievement of the goals of theAgenda 2030 for sustainable development, assuming an integrated vision of sustainability, through the innovation of processes, systems, partnerships, training actions, technologies and products.

Il regulation ( 591.46 KB) of the award provides that the projects are attributable to the 4 strategic areas of the Pact for work and for the climate: Region of knowledge and knowledge, Region of ecological transition, Region of rights and duties Region of work, businesses and opportunities. All the candidate projects they will come collected in one volume and the subjects admitted to the prize will be included in the large community of Responsible Innovators ( 296.48 KB)of the Emilia-Romagna Region, which grows every year and which represents an example and stimulus for the other regional realities.

The Ged and Youz prizes are also awarded

Responsible innovators 2023 also integrates the annual recognition (provided by theart. 30 of Regional Law 6/2014) with the awarding of the prize Ged – Gender equality and diversity label to the best projects related to actions for equal opportunities. In addition, the special prize will also be awarded Youz, this year connected to‘European Year of Skills con initiatives also in Emilia-Romagna they predict career development paths for young people able to accelerate their career paths.

Recognition to energy communities

Finally, the 2023 edition introduces the award energy communities per favor the production, self-consumption and sharing of renewable energy through the spread of renewable energy communities. Further recognitions may be assigned to innovative initiatives on certain topics relevant to regional action such as, for example, sustainability in fashion, the implementation of strategy #PlasticFreER and the measures contained in waste prevention program of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

I recipient

They can submit nominations SMEs, large companies, social cooperatives, freelance professionals, registered and non-registered, VAT number holders but also higher education institutions, ITS foundations, universities and training institutions accredited by the Emilia-Romagna Region.

How to participate

You can apply for your project by filling in the form online. Applications can be submitted from 10.00 on 1 June 2023 to 13.00 on 28 July 2023. To access the online service, it is necessary to use a digital identity of a natural person spid (level L2) or an electronic identity card cie or the national charter of services Cns.

For more information contact Business desk tel. 848.800.258 (call at local tariff cost, according to your tariff plan) or write to [email protected].