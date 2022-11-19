From 22:00 on November 18th to 12:00 on November 19th, there were 5 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus in Hangzhou, 3 cases were discovered by community screening, and 2 cases were discovered by checkpoint interception.

From 22 to 24 o’clock on November 18, 2 new cases of asymptomatic infection were added in Hangzhou, which were discovered by community screening.

Asymptomatic infected persons 15-16: People from Hangzhou from outside the province, found by community screening.

From 0 to 12 o’clock on November 19, 3 new cases of asymptomatic infection were added in Hangzhou.

Asymptomatic infected person 1: a truck driver from another province, who was intercepted at the checkpoint.

Asymptomatic infected person 2: a person who came to Hangzhou from outside the province, whose current address is Building 6, Landsea International, Qiantang District, and was intercepted at the checkpoint.

Asymptomatic infected person 3: a person who came to Hangzhou from outside the province. The current address is Building 21, South 1 District, Yile New Village, Xihu District. It was discovered by community screening.

At present, the above personnel have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and are in stable condition. The trajectories of public places involved in our city are as follows:

November 16: G253 (3 carriages), Home Inns (Tianmushan Road store)

November 17: G179 (9 carriages), Starway Hotel (Renhe Avenue store), Home Inns (Tianmushan Road store).

November 18: Starway Hotel (Renhe Avenue), Zhejiang Yufu Food Co., Ltd. (Building 5, No. 9 Yinxing Road), Lin’an Toll Station (Exit of G56 Hangrui Expressway), G7491 (13 carriages), Metro 1 Line Hangzhou East Railway Station-Yunshui Station

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, consciously improve health literacy and self-protection capabilities, cooperate with prevention and control measures such as risk investigation and nucleic acid testing, and maintain self-health management awareness.

People who come to Hangzhou from the province and return to Hangzhou must take the initiative to report to the community in advance, and can report through the following small program. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, strictly implement the “arrival inspection” of entering Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of the corresponding Epidemic prevention and control measures.