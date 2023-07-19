Home » From a movie! Inhabitants of La Nevada chased an alleged motorcycle thief
News

by admin
On social networks, the video of a persecution to which they subjected a alleged thief in the La Nevada neighborhood Valledupar, after he was caught stealing a motorcycle.

The facts would have been recorded on 4th Street. Police, people running and motorized with up to 3 grillsthey were part of the persecution on the night of Monday, July 17.

The ‘palotherapy’ is a questioned measure that they have taken some communities to do justice in the face of rising crime. However, in some cases they end up affecting the dignity of the person.

