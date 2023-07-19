The France team crushes China at the Fukuoka Worlds

On Tuesday, the French women’s team had won its first victory at the World Championships in Fukuoka (Japan) by defeating China (12-11). On Wednesday, the boys imitated the French, signing their first success in the competition, against the same opponent. Only the way differed, the Blues having inflicted a clear setback to the Chinese (17-8). At the break, the France team was already leading 10-5.

Monday, she had lost against Italy (13-6). The Blues will complete their group stage against Canada on Friday (1:30 p.m. French time). The Canadians were crushed by Italy (24-6) on Wednesday. The first of the group will go directly to the quarter-finals, while the second and third will go through the play-offs.

