The deputy chief of the Bancada Cyan faction, Christian Guevara, affirmed that Ilopango has managed to overcome the negative stigma left in the municipality by the presence of gang members who dominated the city.

“From a sanctuary city for gang members with ARENA to a spa city for tourists now,” said the legislator on his social networks, since Vía Vela has positioned itself as one of the most visited tourist destinations in the country.

Ilopango remains an example of improvement and development, because despite the fact that previous governments signed agreements with gangs in its territory, they have now managed to overcome the stigma of their past.