When friendship becomes a solidarity contest. For the second consecutive year, our friends Monia De Vettor, Annalisa Dal Borgo and Annalisa Notarstefano from Alpago have been busy helping children affected by cancer. But this time they have outdone themselves as they have sold as many as three thousand classic and chocolate panettone and pandoro which will go to support the Fondazione Città della Speranza in Padua which raises funds for scientific research on children’s diseases. “We didn’t expect such a high level of participation in the initiative,” she says on behalf of her group of friends, De Vettor. «We have gone from the 2,200 panettone sold last year for the Città della Speranza to three thousand today, of which 2,600 have already been delivered from Friday to today (yesterday for the reader, ndr) to whoever had ordered them». In this way, the three friends managed to raise 36,000 euros for the Foundation. It was a word of mouth on social media thanks to the network of friendships of the three women which then quickly reached other people from outside Belluno such as the lady from Mira who ordered 44 Christmas sweets which just yesterday she went to pick up at De’s house Vector «But since last year these panettone, through our action, are a bit all over Italy», she says.

Of the three thousand products, no less than 600 went to the Belluno hospital wards. «On Saturday, helped by my family and the head nurse of the Pediatrics, Marilisa Celato who has spread the word in recent weeks, we worked for over five hours to make deliveries». «It was an impressive job», says the head nurse, «which we gladly did to support the Paduan Foundation. I had already bought some panettone in 2021 for myself, but this year I extended the initiative to the whole hospital and there was an answer. Many have bought the sweets to give as gifts to friends». Another 150 Christmas sweets went to an alpagota company and the rest to those who booked. «I am thrilled with the result obtained, I thank those who contacted us to help the Foundation. We will be here again next year to distribute panettone and pandoro. What we’re working for is an important cause and people are sensitive.”