From Comau-Fincantieri robotic solution for building ships – Piedmont

Letter of intent strengthens the collaboration between the two companies

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 28 – An innovative mobile robotic welding solution, MR4Weld, was presented at Automatica 2023 by Comau and Fincantieri. The two companies have also renewed the strategic agreement, after the letter of intent signed in 2021, which aims at the development of new robotic products and high-tech solutions. The joint goal, informs a note, is to apply technology, digitization and innovation to develop mobile robotic solutions for unstructured environments, with the aim of increasing production performance and worker well-being.



MR4Weld is tested and will subsequently be used in Fincantieri to autonomously weld steel structures, with the possibility of increasing operations up to 3 times compared to a manual process. It also “ensures better welding quality by reducing ergonomic risks” and “helps transform the shipbuilding process, ensuring greater flexibility and higher safety, as well as reducing overall costs”.



Fincantieri and Comau have filed a European patent application for some specific technical characteristics. This solution can also be integrated into Comau’s digital infrastructure.



“We believe that the significant market potential for MR4Weld – explained Comau CEO Pietro Gorlier – goes beyond shipbuilding, given that the mobile robotics market is estimated to have an annual growth rate of 15% from 2022 to 2027 , based on internal estimates and market research”.



“MR4Weld is a project that intercepts multiple directions of our development: automation and digitization, two driving elements of our industrial plan, on a par with corporate responsibility, which finds its response in the fulfillment of five UN sustainable development objectives, also with reference to the safety and training of resources”, concluded the CEO of Fincantieri Pierroberto Folgiero. (HANDLE).



