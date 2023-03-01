news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 01 – On the one hand, long and thick hair with the indication to 'cut' the hair along the dotted edge, a symbolic gesture of protest by Iranian women; on the other hand, data and information on the protest action in support of the population edited by Amnesty International Italy. At the bottom your signature to be affixed. This is the 'postcard for Iran', the awareness-raising and mobilization initiative promoted by Coop in collaboration with Amnesty International Italy in support of the Iranian population fighting for freedom. Until the end of April it will be possible to send it both in paper and digital versions.



Approximately 2 million copies have been printed: the paper postcard will be included in weeklies of national newspapers as well as in all Coop magazines intended for shareholders; these will be accompanied by the possibility of joining on the site starting from 8 March. Coop will then collect all the postcards and deliver them to the Iranian embassy in Italy for a real ‘postcards bombing’ which aims to keep the global media attention high.



The initiative is part of the third edition of the Coop campaign for gender inclusion ‘Close the Gap.



Let’s reduce the differences’. “Regimes fear international attention on their internal protests and the Iranian government is no exception” observes the president of Coop Italia and Ancc-Coop, Marco Pedroni.



“We have to take on the task of keeping the attention of the Italian media on the question of freedom in Iran.



The more postcards arrive, the more incisive the message we will deliver will be”. According to data released by Amnesty, over 400 demonstrators are estimated to have died at the hands of the security forces and paramilitary forces. Among these, there are at least 50 minors, including between the 11 and 17. As of December 15, according to what was reported by the association, there were already 26 young demonstrators at risk of execution by the Iranian regime.(ANSA).

