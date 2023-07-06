Home » From cotton worker to vice president of parliament
From cotton worker to vice president of parliament

He was as excited and proud as possible when he took the chair of the parliament for the first time the previous day. As the child of a poor family, he grew up in a one-room house and supported his family by working as a cotton worker during the holidays. Now, he proudly tells that he owes the administration of the Turkish Grand National Assembly to Atatürk, the equality recognized by the Republic. Güldal Mumcu, who previously served as the Deputy Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of the CHP, and Şafak Pavey, who chaired only one session, […]

