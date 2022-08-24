Listen to the audio version of the article

At the close of the lists for the policies of 25 September, 12 ministers of the Draghi government take the field. Basically all the “politicians” of the executive with three exceptions: Renato Brunetta (he left Forza Italia and does not reapply), Federico D’Incà (he left the 5 Star Movement and found no other location) e Fabiana Dadone, stopped by the two mandates rule of the 5 Star Movement. New entry in the electoral race is the Olympic champion Valentina Vezzali, who runs with Forza Italia after being undersecretary to the presidency with responsibility for Sport, and Minister Elena Bonetti, who is a candidate for the first time with the Third Polo after having been the owner of the Family on behalf of Iv.

Carfagna and Gelmini moved to the Third Pole

After the farewell to the blue lines, two former members of Forza Italia also present themselves under the banners of the Third Pole, Mara Carfagna e Mariastella Gelmini (the first in Campania and Puglia, the second in Lombardy, both in the Chamber).

In Fi Moles leaves room for Casellati

For Silvio Berlusconi’s party, the undersecretaries will return Francesco Paolo Sisto (who moves to the Senate, in the running for a single-member college in Campania), Gilberto Pichetto Fratin (which instead moves to the Chamber and runs to Piedmont) e Giorgio Mulè (Sicily). He stays out, not without controversy, Giuseppe Moleswhich had to give way in Basilicata to the president of the Senate Elisabetta Casellati.

Castles and war at risk

Also in Basilicata, after many hardships, the undersecretary dem returns Enzo Amendola, who will be head of the House. If other members of the government, from Marina Sereni to Pierpaolo Sileri, had immediately announced their intention not to reapply, the vice-minister for the Economy is instead at risk of not returning to Parliament, Laura Castelli, which will run on the proportional list of civic engagement in Brescia after the controversy over the hypothesis of his candidacy in the single-member constituency of Novara. His colleague at the Mef is also at risk Maria Cecilia Guerra of Article 1 which is a candidate as third in the Pd list in Piedmont. You have a safe place on the Democratic and Progressive lists instead of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza.

Di Maio running in Campania

Luigi di Maio will lead the lists of civic engagement in Naples and its province, but also in the single-member constituency of Naples-Fuorigrotta for the coalition with the Democratic Party, while the undersecretary to the presidency of the Council Bruno Tabacci it will be leaders in Lombardy and will also run for a single-member constituency in the Region, as well as the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Benedetto della Vedova in quota + Europa of the center-left coalition.