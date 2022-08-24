A 36-year-old Italian tested positive a monkeypox, Hiv e Covid at the same time. Approximately 9 days after returning from a trip to Spainduring which he had sexual intercourse with men without a condom, the patient experienced symptoms such as fever, sore throat, fatigue, headache and inflammation of the groin area.

MORE INFORMATION

Positive Italian for monkeypox, Covid and HIV: the case

According to the Journal of Infection, the 36-year-old tested positive for coronavirus 3 days after the onset of symptoms. Shortly after, a rash appeared on his left arm and in the following days blisters spread all over his body, which prompted him to go to the emergency room of a Catania hospital. Here he tested positive for monkeypox and HIV. The patient was discharged from the hospital after nearly a week and recovered from Covid and monkeypox, although he was left with a small scar.

More details: Man tests positive for monkeypox, COVID and HIV at the same time https://t.co/TTJYM6sqTk — BNO News (@BNOFeed) August 24, 2022

“This case highlights how the symptoms of monkeypox and Covid can overlap and confirms that in the event of co-infection, medical history and sexual habits are crucial to make the correct diagnosis,” said the researchers of the ‘University of Catania in their clinical case. “Note that the monkeypox oropharyngeal swab was still positive after 20 days, suggesting that these individuals may still be contagious for several days after clinical remission,” the report said. “Consequently, doctors should encourage appropriate precautions.”

The researchers added: ‘As this is the only reported case of monkeypox virus, SARS-CoV-2 and HIV coinfection, there is not yet enough evidence to support this combination could aggravate the patient’s condition. . Given the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the daily increase in monkeypox cases, health systems need to be aware of this possibility. ‘

Loading…