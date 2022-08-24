Facebook still under siege, this time by a wave of spam that made us think of a real hack. Here’s what happens.

For a few hours, the Facebook gave a show, unfortunately still in the negative sense of the term. The social of the house Zuckerberg, already in trouble due to the fierce competition from TikTok, was in fact at the center of a wave of spam this morning that immediately put his patrons to attention. Many feared a hack into their account, but apparently the problem – not yet recognized by Facebook – was much deeper.

Facebook hacked? –

Unlike the most recent cases, this is not a genuine “down” of the site, since Facebook has never actually stopped working. However, this morning, users started seeing spam on the pages they were subscribed to (such as those of the following bands). In addition, irrelevant posts to their preferences and dated, such as birthday wishes from friends to other (their) friends, have clogged their message boards. This immediately worried the patrons of the social network, who feared that they had lost access to their account for the umpteenth time and that they had been victims of the usual phishing attempt. It certainly hasn’t allowed the company to shake off the heavy user criticism it has recently been subjected to.

Their Twitter —

Apparently, however, the problem is much more widespread, since practically anyone on the net would have experienced it in an assimilable way. On Twitter, a social network that many rely on in Facebook downtime, the hashtag #FacebookHacked among the trending topics is in first position in these hours. It is not yet clear what was the technical problem that originated all this spam and if it was really a hack but, considering that the waves of messages reached other pages only viewed or with registration, the user accounts should be safe. However, caution would suggest a quick password change. From Facebook, for now, no comments, although it is plausible that, once the alarm has returned, the technical explanations of the case will arrive.