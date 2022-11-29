Approximately eleven million euros will return to the public’s pockets after the sentence with which the Lazio Regional Administrative Court upheld the appeal presented by the Anci Veneto and about sixty administrations against the incorrect accounting of the money that should have returned to the Municipalities in virtue of municipal federalism.

It’s about money 2012, the year in which we moved from ICI to IMU, the accounting of the benefits that had to return to the municipalities made by the Ministry met with the opposition of various administrations which asked for the revaluation and recounting. In judgment no. 15818 of 2022 the Tar obliges the State to «redetermine the necessary compensations and variations in the allocations from municipal federalism for the year 2012 (…) as well as to carry out the consequent adjustments with respect to the sums already allocated”. In substance, therefore, the Ministries will have to recalculate the amount due and in part already paid to each appellant Municipal Administration for the year 2012».

For the Brand it is about 11 million, as mentioned, of which 8 million and more just for the capital municipality who rightly applauds the victory in court.

«The outcome of the sentence bears witness to the commitment and stubbornness of Anci Veneto in protecting the Municipalities demonstrating once again that the association knows how to stand by them. For this I would like to thank the Director Carlo Rapicavoli and the law firm that followed us for the excellent work done» said the mayor of Treviso Mario Conte, in the double role in this case also of president of Anci Veneto. «This ruling also gives us an important lesson, namely that greater dialogue and discussion between the institutions of the Republic would be needed without having to resort to the judiciary. Municipalities must be listened to by not imposing choices and cuts from above as often happens. Now the hope is that the season of cuts to municipal budgets which for years has unsustainably penalized local authorities will be definitively over.

THE LIST OF MUNICIPALITIES

Now we wait for the funds to be allocated. In addition to Treviso, there are other municipalities in the list of Treviso I ceased (115 thousand euros), Meduna (45 miles), Feeling (89 mila), forcing (207 mila), Carbonera (about 33 thousand euros), Village (2.5 million), Main Chapel (8 thousand euros), Castelfranco (22 thousand euros), Colle Umberto (62 thousand), plus the Municipality of Cimadolmothe benefit of which has yet to be calculated.