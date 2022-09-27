Listen to the audio version of the article

The income of citizenship had a driving effect for the exploit of the M5S which has established itself as the first party in all regions of the South. There is a perfect correspondence, if we compare the votes obtained at the regional level with the number of income supplement recipients that in the South exceed 1.7 million people (out of just under 2.5 million recipients throughout Italy). «Whoever touches income will find in us an insuperable barrier – warned the leader Giuseppe Conte-. Anyone who thinks of touching income will have to deal with us ».

Citizenship income, however, is also an indicator of social hardship, and in the South in these elections almost half of those entitled to vote deserted the polls; the lowest turnout figures are recorded in Sicily, Campania, and Calabria. From the comparison, based on the data of the House (substantially similar to those of the Senate) it emerges that the number of voters is always higher than the number of recipients of the subsidy, which presumably represent a consistent “hard core” of the Movement.

M5S flies to Naples, the first city in terms of number of receivers



At the Campania 1 college (province of Naples) the M5S had 41.36% of the consensus, establishing itself widely as the first party with 483,699 votes, the same result is recorded in the Campania 2 college (the other provinces) where M5S took the 27th, 59% with 311,834 votes. Of the 795,593 total votes taken in Campania, the 628,750 receivers of the Rdc certainly affected, which in July amounted to an average of 615.56 euros. As in 2018, the 5 Star Movement is confirmed as the first party in Naples (43% of the votes) and, as in the vote of 4 and a half years ago, the peak of votes is in the suburbs and less well-off neighborhoods of the capital and its province. The 5 Star Movement took 64.91% of the preferences in Scampia, 61.04% in Barra, 60.34% in San Giovanni a Teduccio, 59.16% in Secondigliano. Naples is also the Italian city with the highest number of citizenship income earners: 416,740 people who in July received an average monthly allowance of 636.72 euros. In Campania the final result is 11 single-member colleges in the 5 Star Movement – all the colleges in Naples and its province – and 10 in the center-right.

In Sicily over half a million beneficiaries



The second region for the number of DRC recipients is Sicily: they are 516,056 and receive an average monthly allowance of 595 euros. The Movement is the first party in the two constituencies, with 30.77% in Sicily 1 and 25.92% in Sicily 2, with a total of 562,068 votes, even if the center-right then won and an abstention was recorded at record levels : 48.62% of those entitled voted for the Regionals. In Palermo, the grillini are the first party with 128,773 votes (34.74%), a number lower than the 168,290 who took an average check of 632.38 euros in July.

In Puglia, votes equal to double the recipients



Even if the center-right has won the region, M5S is the first party also in Puglia which is the third Italian region for the number of receivers of the Rdc, equal to 241,648, with an average monthly allowance which in July was equal to 550.49 EUR. In this region, Giuseppe Conte’s party had 487,348 votes, equal to 27.69%. The same picture in Calabria, the fifth Italian region for the number of DRC earners (172,043 with an average allowance of 548.26 euros) where the M5s got 211,390 votes, establishing itself as the first party with 29.38%.