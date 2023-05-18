From Netflix! Woman would have kidnapped her daughter for 6 years

A passerby recognized the alleged kidnapper and called the police after learning that Netflix had even covered the case.

They couldn’t find Kayla Unbehaun for six years. The American girl disappeared after probably being kidnapped by her mother, who had recently lost custody of her youngest son, now fifteen years old.

The Asheville Police Department was alerted by a citizen on May 13, “A witness thought he recognized the lady who kidnapped the girl in 2017.” When the police arrived, they were able to find her and speak to the girl and the woman. Officers were able to identify the kidnapper and mother, Heather Unbehaun, as well as the child in her care after further investigation, according to the Police Department.

When Kayla was taken hostage in Chicago, she was nine years old. Full custody of the child was given to her father, and her mother was only allowed to visit under close supervision. However, Heather took the girl away and they have not been found since. Heather claimed that since then she has been camping in different parks with her daughter.

Since July 28, 2017, Heather Unbehaun has been wanted in Illinois on a warrant for her kidnapping arrest. The case was even covered and televised by Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries.”

The North Carolina Division of Social Services was awarded custody of the girl. For her part, the aforementioned kidnapper continues to be detained and with a bond payable of $250,000.