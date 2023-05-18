The Mexican government announces the rescue of 49 kidnapped migrants

Most came from Honduras and Haiti.

Mexico’s Defense Secretary, Luis Crescencio Sandoval, announced Thursday the rescue of 49 migrants who had been kidnapped last week while trying to reach the US border on a bus.

“Local and support forces were used,” explained the official, when disclosing the details of the operation during the conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. the labors of rescue have lasted five days and they are not finished.

Last Saturday, alleged members of the Gulf cartel kidnapped at least 50 migrants in the state of San Luis Potosí and they demanded $1,500 to free each of them.

Crescencio Sandoval revealed that on Tuesday the security and military forces located nine migrants; on Wednesday another seven; and this morning, 33 more, always in the same region where the kidnapping had occurred.

Then, all of them were transferred to the headquarters of the National Institute of Migration in San Luis Potosí. Among the people rescued are 23 men and 15 women, six boys and five girls.

Regarding its origin, 19 come from Honduras, 14 from Haitiseven from Venezuela, six from El Salvador, two from Brazil and one from Cuba.

The secretary specified that in the operations 650 members of the Army and the National Guard participatedwho remain deployed in the area to continue searching for other victims.

He also explained that some of the migrants were found while they were walking in some places and others in private homes, and that there is still no person arrested for the kidnapping.

In this sense, he added that they trust that the migrants can offer data to identify their captors, since it cannot be confirmed that the kidnapping was carried out by members of the Gulf Cartel, the criminal organization that has a wide presence in this area. from the country.

For now, the only information the migrants have given is that they were accosted by criminals when the bus they were traveling in stopped at a gas station to fill up on gasoline.

Crescencio Sandoval insisted that the operation will continue, since one of the main concerns is to find the bus drivers.

Besides, did not rule out that the list of kidnapped migrants is greater to which it was first reported. That is the reason why the operations continue.