tribe29 checkmk endangered: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows command injection

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for tribe29 checkmk. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for tribe29 checkmk on May 17th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the tribe29 checkmk product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Check MK Work 15191 (Stand: 16.05.2023).

Security advice for tribe29 checkmk – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.3.

tribe29 checkmk Bug: Vulnerability allows command injection

Checkmk is IT monitoring software.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit a vulnerability in tribe29 checkmk to execute arbitrary Livestatus commands.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial number CVE-2023-31208.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

tribe29 checkmk < 2.3.0b1 (cpe:/a:tribe29:checkmk)

tribe29 checkmk < 2.2.0b8 (cpe:/a:tribe29:checkmk)

tribe29 checkmk < 2.1.0p28 (cpe:/a:tribe29:checkmk)

tribe29 checkmk < 2.0.0p36 (cpe:/a:tribe29:checkmk)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

CheckMK Work 15191 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://checkmk.com/werk/15191

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for tribe29 checkmk. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/17/2023 – Initial version

