From the Darien Jungle to Chicago: A Migrant’s Journey of Faith and Resilience

Desperately Seeking a New Home: Venezuelan Mother and Daughters Brave Darien Jungle to Reach the US

Chicago, IL – After enduring a treacherous journey through the perilous Darien jungle, Glendi Castillo, a Venezuelan mother and former army member, decided to leave everything behind. Armed with only $200 and her two young daughters, she embarked on a journey to the United States in search of safety and opportunity.

“I clung to my faith and prayed because I had no idea what awaited us,” Castillo recounts. The journey took them two long months, with six days spent navigating the unforgiving terrain of the jungle. Nights were spent sleeping in makeshift shelters, surrounded by the haunting sounds of animals, and witnessing others lose hope in their pursuit of the American dream.

“The dead, decomposed bodies and the stench… it’s indescribable. Seeing it firsthand alters your perspective completely. Many people lost their sanity,” she shares, her voice trembling.

During one part of their journey, Castillo and her daughters got lost amidst countless footprints, disoriented by the overwhelming confusion. “We didn’t know which path to follow. Footprints crisscrossed in every direction,” Castillo explains.

Finally, in October 2022, Glendi and her daughters arrived in El Paso, Texas. From there, they were transported by bus to Chicago, along with more than 13,000 immigrants who sought refuge from the turmoil in their home countries.

Upon their arrival, the family received assistance from local organizations and the Salvation Army. They were then relocated to a hotel in Des Plains, where they stayed for four months. During this time, Nicole, 16, and Camila, 11, began attending school.

Nicole reflects on the initial struggle of fitting in, saying, “It was sad not having our old friends, and there was a fear of feeling like we didn’t belong.” Camila shares her surprise at the yellow school buses, staples of American pop culture. “In Venezuela, buses are normal, and walking or biking is common. But those yellow buses make you feel cool,” she adds with a smile.

Despite the language barrier, which they continue to work on, the girls have excelled in their classes. Nicole received recognition as the top student in her class, while Camila’s artistic talent recently won her a drawing contest, with the winning piece supposedly being sent to NASA.

Thanks to the aid of Rincon Family Services, the family now lives in a rented mobile home since February. While Castillo has begun the asylum application process, she is currently without a work permit and relies on financial assistance from the city to make ends meet.

“Here, you have to fight. While there is help available, you can’t rely on the state for everything,” she acknowledges.

Despite the challenges they’ve faced, the unwavering love within the family, along with their faith in God, has kept them united. Amidst it all, they express no regrets about making Chicago their new home – a place where they hope to build a brighter future for themselves in the face of adversity.

