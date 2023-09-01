Ansu Fati says goodbye to Barcelona and leaves for Brighton

Ansu Fati will not wear the Barcelona shirt again this season. The culé attacker will play on loan at Brighton until June 2024. The ambition to enjoy more minutes and have a more leading role has led to the departure of the 20-year-old culé youth squad.

Despite the fact that until this week he had been against leaving Barça, Ansu Fati is finally packing his bags. He has heard the voices around him that directed him towards a change of scenery in search of more minutes. In the three games played in the League, the international has not started any match and has a total of 47′: 11 against Getafe, 22 against Cádiz and 14 at the Villarreal crossroads. Despite Raphinha’s loss due to suspension in two games, he has not started, since Xavi has previously opted, for example, for the 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

This scant prominence and the ostracism to which it was thought he would be doomed during the season, have prompted him, in the last few days of the market, to attend to the offers that have come for him. And finally he has chosen Brighton, where he hopes to have a more important role and be an outstanding player under the orders of Roberto de Zerbi, one of the coaches with the most future in Europe (fourth in the UEFA ranking that chooses tomorrow among three finalists : Guardiola, Inzaghi and Spalletti).

The departure of Ansu Fati has been in the modality of assignment, it is not a transfer. He will return to the Barça discipline from June 2024. At Barça, as Xavi has repeated on several occasions, he is considered a heritage: the club rejected an offer of 150 in 2020! millions for him. He renewed, less than a year ago, until June 2027 and was shielded with a clause of 1,000 million. But this summer he was no longer untouchable.

Fati made his debut in the first team in the 19-20 season and his progression was meteoric, despite the knee injuries. But the great competition in the forward culé has stopped the progression of him, that he will look for this campaign far from home.

With the culé shirt, the young international has played, since his debut in the 19-20 season, 112 games, has scored 29 goals and has given 10 assists

