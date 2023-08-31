Rapper 50 Cent Faces Criminal Assault Accusations After Woman Beaten During Performance

Woman Files Criminal Assault Complaint Against 50 Cent After Being Beaten at Concert

A woman who attended a performance by American rapper 50 Cent has filed a complaint, making the artist a suspect in a criminal assault case. According to TMZ, the incident took place during the rapper’s performance on Wednesday night.

Police sources consulted by TMZ have revealed that law enforcement officials believe 50 Cent threw a microphone at his team in the production area, inadvertently hitting the victim in the process. The woman reportedly claims that the artist made direct eye contact with her before throwing the microphone, suggesting that he was aware of her presence. As a result of the assault, the victim sustained a head laceration and was subsequently admitted to the hospital.

The rapper was performing at Crypto.com Arena as part of his 2023 “Final Lap” tour when the incident occurred. TMZ reported that 50 Cent was handed multiple non-functioning microphones during his set. It is unclear what prompted the altercation.

Photos of the victim circulated on Instagram, revealing a visible gash on her forehead with bloody towels wrapped around her neck. The severity of her injuries highlights the seriousness of the incident.

As of now, 50 Cent has not issued a statement or comment regarding the assault complaint. Further developments regarding the investigation and any potential legal consequences for the rapper are yet to be seen.

