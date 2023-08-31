Home » Rapper 50 Cent Faces Criminal Assault Accusations After Woman Beaten During Performance
Entertainment

Rapper 50 Cent Faces Criminal Assault Accusations After Woman Beaten During Performance

by admin
Rapper 50 Cent Faces Criminal Assault Accusations After Woman Beaten During Performance

Woman Files Criminal Assault Complaint Against 50 Cent After Being Beaten at Concert

A woman who attended a performance by American rapper 50 Cent has filed a complaint, making the artist a suspect in a criminal assault case. According to TMZ, the incident took place during the rapper’s performance on Wednesday night.

Police sources consulted by TMZ have revealed that law enforcement officials believe 50 Cent threw a microphone at his team in the production area, inadvertently hitting the victim in the process. The woman reportedly claims that the artist made direct eye contact with her before throwing the microphone, suggesting that he was aware of her presence. As a result of the assault, the victim sustained a head laceration and was subsequently admitted to the hospital.

The rapper was performing at Crypto.com Arena as part of his 2023 “Final Lap” tour when the incident occurred. TMZ reported that 50 Cent was handed multiple non-functioning microphones during his set. It is unclear what prompted the altercation.

Photos of the victim circulated on Instagram, revealing a visible gash on her forehead with bloody towels wrapped around her neck. The severity of her injuries highlights the seriousness of the incident.

As of now, 50 Cent has not issued a statement or comment regarding the assault complaint. Further developments regarding the investigation and any potential legal consequences for the rapper are yet to be seen.

See also  Daily Fortune Analysis of the Twelve Constellations 2023.3.18_Ability_Family_Emotion

You may also like

Converse and Rick Owens’ DRKSHDW Unveil Avant-Garde Collaboration:...

they announce increases above 10% and forecast that...

Argentine Actress Silvina Luna Passes Away at 43...

Marni, after New York and Tokyo will debut...

BADINA Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Micro-Movie: ‘Trace and...

Canada warns LGBTQ+ people about traveling to the...

Anahí Opens Up About Her Battle with Eating...

200 years ago Beltrami at the source of...

MGM and Mayday’s Epic Outdoor Concert: An Unforgettable...

The silence of Cristina Kirchner

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy