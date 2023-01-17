Author: Hu Guangxin

Youku’s solo drama “Youth Song Xing” has been broadcast for more than half, and the Douban score has risen from 7.3 points to the current 7.5 points, becoming the first “little dark horse” in the beginning of 2023. The play is adapted from the novel of the same name, with the original author Zhou Munan as the chief screenwriter, and the director is Yin Tao, who has directed popular costume dramas such as “Liu Li”, “Under the Brocade”, “Let’s Try the World” and “Glory of the Tang Dynasty”.

“Young Song Xing” attracts the audience with its youthful spirit in fresh clothes and angry horses

At the moment when fantasy and xianxia dramas are popular, martial arts dramas were once cold. However, “Young Song Xing”, which focuses on “new martial arts”, has successfully sparked discussions, and “juvenile feeling”, “hot blood” and “cool and burning” have become key words in the barrage. What is “new martial arts”? How can martial arts dramas win back the hearts of audiences? Recently, director Yin Tao, chief screenwriter Zhou Munan and other main creators were interviewed by reporters.

None of the roles are “tool people”

“Growth” is the focus of the story of “Youth Song Xing”. Lei Wujie, a fledgling young knight, went to Xueyue City, the largest city in Jianghu. He was accidentally involved in an incident that caused a stir throughout the world. In the process, he met the mysterious innkeeper Xiao Se, Xueyue City disciple Tang Lian, the mysterious monk Wuxin and others. Accompany and grow together.

The main creators positioned “Youth Song Xing” as a Jianghu group drama. Director Yin Tao said: “This play has a very large world view. Every sect in it has a story, and every character is flesh and blood.” In the view of Zhou Munan, the original author and chief screenwriter, none of the characters in this show are “tool people”: “We hope to present the audience with living characters, rather than becoming stepping stones for the protagonists to fall in love or upgrade. It is a supporting role, and it also has its own story. We hope to create a warm and hopeful juvenile Jianghu. To put it more broadly, the protagonist is everyone in the Jianghu.”

“”Young Song Xing” uses group portraits to show the growth process of young people from boys to men.” Yin Tao said. In his opinion, the “newness” of “New Martial Arts” is based on youthful feelings. Self. In the beginning, they just helped others out of difficulties when they saw injustice, and gradually they achieved self-fulfillment in the process of helping others. This drama reflects the growth issues that every teenager faces.”

Taking into account both “imagination” and “realism” in play

The wonderful fighting scenes are also a point that “Youth Song Xing” is quite appreciated by the audience. Most of the fighting scenes are remarkable in the combination of special effects and real actions. Some viewers lamented: “Finally it’s no longer a slow-motion drama!”

Zhou Munan introduced that the setting of “Young Song Xing” belongs to the field of “high martial arts and low mystery”: “Based on some martial arts dramas we have watched before, “Youth Song Xing” belongs to the category of “The Wind and Cloud Hegemony”. Gu Long’s martial arts dramas are different. “Young Song Xing” put a lot of thought into special effects and action, just looking at these two points, there are really not many martial arts dramas in recent years that can achieve our effect.”

For a drama with both martial arts and fantasy features, it is very important to strike a balance between “imagination” and “realism”. For this problem, “Young Song Xing” handles it well. The trick is to embed martial arts moves and special effects into the characters. Yin Tao revealed: “Each sect and faction has its own characteristics. The moves of each character are excavated according to the character of the character. The audience will feel comfortable watching them and believe that these martial arts are real. But it is different from ordinary martial arts. The play prefers the characteristics of punching to the flesh. While retaining the sense of power in the play, we present it in a more elegant and ethereal way; the fusion of people and special effects in the play also creates a unique aesthetic style.” He used “open and close” to describe In the fighting scene of “Youth Songs”, “For example, the white-haired fairy drew his sword, and the surrounding gravel floated into the sky, and the sword energy directly split the carriage; It also incorporates dance moves, all in one go; Tang Lian’s appearance is also very interesting, as soon as the fingertip blade comes out, the enemy falls to the ground in response, at this time the camera zooms out, Tang Lian and the snow in the sky blend into one, very artistic conception.”

It is worth mentioning that Zhao Gang and Wang Liming, the visual effects directors of the series, revealed in an interview that “Youth Song Xing” did not use particularly advanced technology. “Now the domestic special effects technology can basically realize the director’s appeal, so The focus of this innovation is still on design and ideas.” The drama of this drama wins in terms of aesthetics and ingenuity, “Traditional martial arts dramas generally give the audience a bit old-fashioned and old-fashioned impressions, but the director asked us to go more We understand the aesthetics and preferences of young audiences, so the visual effects of “Youth Songs” are more youthful, we made them faster-paced, brighter, and bolder in color.”

The three outlooks are positive enough to “ignite”

“Young Song Xing” not only has the “burning” and passion of comics, but also embodies the chivalry and loyalty of traditional martial arts dramas. It has successfully attracted many audiences who don’t like martial arts dramas to “enter the pit”. Yin Tao said: “The theme of our drama, on the one hand, is to show the youthful spirit of fresh clothes and angry horses, and on the other hand, it is the guardianship between the protagonists.” For martial arts dramas, “the growth of the characters” and “the correctness of the three views” are very important. “The so-called ‘burning sense’ must be ignited by the correctness of the three views to impress the audience.”

As the original author and chief screenwriter, Zhou Munan hopes that “Youth Song Xing” can become a drama suitable for all ages, attracting audiences of different ages: “I don’t like to use young, middle-aged, and old people to describe the drama. Divide the audience of film and television dramas. I am doing content, so I will be more emotional. The Baili Dongjun I wrote in the book, he is the protagonist of “Young White Horse Drunk Spring Breeze”, but he is already 40 in “Young Song Xing”. I am old, but I still think he is that boy. Age is dead, but our heart is alive. I think people of my dad’s generation will be attracted by the fights and rivers and lakes in “Youth Song Xing”. I hope that everyone who has a world in their hearts will love to watch “Youth Song Xing.”

In response to doubts, Liu Xueyi is too old to play Wuxin?

Original Author: Appearance and strength are worthy

The choice of actors is a big problem for the real life of the novel. Zhou Munan said frankly that from the beginning of the “Youth Song Xing” drama version project, it was expected that the audience would be dissatisfied with the choice of actors, “No matter which actor you look for, some people will be dissatisfied.” He approves of the choice of actors for the final version of the drama, and believes that they performed the “hot-blooded new martial arts” in his heart: “Li Hongyi (played by Xiao Se) is very surprising, and Ao Ruipeng (played by Lei Wujie) is born with his own Youthful, good image and acting skills.”

For Liu Xueyi, the most controversial actor of Wuxin among netizens, Zhou Munan also praised his performance: “Liu Xueyi is about 30 years old, and Wuxin is a 17-year-old boy according to the setting. But in my mind, he is a handsome man who conforms to the traditional aesthetic standard. Covers the blemishes of age, and he plays it really well.”

One of the main scenes in the play is the farewell between Wuxin and Master Wangyou, which earned many tears from the audience. Master Wangyou is played by You Benchang, the actor of the 1985 version of “Jigong”. Zhou Munan praised Liu Xueyi for “catching the scene”. Liu Xueyi said that he was deeply impressed by the rivalry with You Benchang: “This is the highlight of Wuxin. I used to watch Teacher You’s works often, and I was excited and honored to cooperate with him. I can especially feel the skill of the old artist. I learned a lot, including the attitude of acting.” (Hu Guangxin)

