When it comes to Bluetooth trackers, the most famous one on the market is AirTag previously launched by Apple; however, there are quite a variety of products in this category. In addition to AirTag, there are also options such as Tile and Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag, and the principle of use is similar. However, this product so far seems to be missing a participant who should also be involved, and that is Google.

The good news is that there are now rumors that Google has begun to develop a Bluetooth tracker similar to Apple’s AirTag, and it has also given it a very cute code name-Grogu; and “Grogu” is the first season of “The Mandalorian”. The real name of the character Baby Yoda.

Google is working on a smart tracker similar to Apple’s AirTag, codename “grogu” – report 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/8K6KO7tfzj — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) January 16, 2023

However, what special functions Grogu will have is still unknown. From the point of view of usage, it is probably a basic Bluetooth tracker product; it is expected that Grogu may also follow in the footsteps of AirTag, which will be equipped with speakers, UWB, and Can support Bluetooth low energy function. But unlike AirTag, which currently only has a single color option, Grogu may have several different appearance colors to choose from.

Why can it be speculated that Grogu will be equipped with UWB function? The main reason is that Google’s own Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro have this feature, but so far Google has no exact UWB function usage scenarios, but if Grogu has UWB function, then everything is fine. pass.

So when will Grogu be launched? It is estimated that Grogu will be unveiled at Google I/O in May this year at the earliest, and then a commercial version will be launched at the Pixel 8 series product launch event in the fall; however, it remains to be seen when this product will be launched in the end. Google’s decision.

