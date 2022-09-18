Listen to the audio version of the article

The Aid-ter Decree launched by the government is worth 14 billion. And it contains support measures for businesses and households in the face of high energy prices. Here are the main ones.

Transport bonus extended



New funds arrive for the transport bonus, the € 60 contribution for the purchase of public transport season tickets. In particular, the Fund created with the first Aid decree has increased by 10 million euros for the year 2022. The voucher, recognized to people with an annual income of less than 35 thousand euros, can be requested until December. According to data from the Ministry of Labor, so far the bonuses issued have been around 730,000.

Credits also to SMEs

For the first time, even small businesses will have access to the tax credit: the current mechanism is confirmed until 30 September (25% for energy-intensive companies and 15% for other companies with consumption greater than 16.5 MW ). Strengthening is foreseen for the months of October and November, with a threshold of 25% for energy-intensive companies and 40% for all companies that consume gas. There will also be state guarantees on loans to companies in liquidity crisis for expensive bills, with agreements to be developed with banks to offer loans at the lowest rate, in line with the BTP.

Stop wild relocations

The rule also passes against companies that go away from one day to the next to move to where it is more convenient, without protecting workers. The employer who wants to relocate or close his business, which is not in crisis, has 90 days (and no longer 30) to present a plan to limit the employment and economic repercussions. And the contribution that he is required to pay “in the event of non-subscription to the plan by the trade unions” is “raised by 500%. In addition, any state benefit received in the event of relocation involving 40% employee layoffs will be revoked.

Extensive cuts on petrol, aid for local transport and trucks



The reduction of excise duties on diesel, petrol, LPG and gas for transport until the end of November is confirmed, to be made operational with an upcoming ministerial decree. An additional 100 million euros arrive – in addition to the 40 million already allocated with the previous measures – in favor of local public transport companies for the higher costs incurred, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, for the purchase of the fuel used in the vehicles to perform the service. The aid decree ter also allocates 100 million for road haulage companies to mitigate the effects of the increase in fuel.