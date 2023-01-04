04 January 2023 17:38

All the names of the snow

The Inuit of Canada use dozens of different words for snow, depending on its texture, location, exposure to other elements, and use. In this documentary, Inuit filmmaker Rebecca Thomassie, from the remote village of Kangirsuk, Quebec, asks a local elder, Tommy Kudlak, to teach her these terms so she can pass them on to her three-year-old daughter.

European Union

The challenges of 2023

The Russian invasion of Ukraine was the fifth crisis of the century and requires Europe to think about long-term policies. Brazil

Autocracy can be beaten

2023 brings us good news: the investiture of Lula as president. Technology

An old-fashioned system keeps our data

We generate huge amounts of digital information which is then stored on old plastic cartridges. Science

A year of discoveries

For Science, the images arriving from the Jwst space telescope are the most important scientific undertaking. Cinema

The Fabelmans by Steven Spielberg

The director’s sensibility is so boring, solemn, sentimental and mawkish as to undermine the potential of his talent. Comics

Uncle Scrooge is 75 years old

A series of unmissable volumes is back in bookshops, both in terms of content and objective printing quality.

Instruction

The career alias is a question of the right to study

Trans people have the highest dropout rate. Attempts to help them are thwarted by “no gender” groups. Environment

The passion for bubbles is less and less sustainable

It’s a love that comes from afar but now needs to be resized. Musica

The year of Nu Genea

They enjoyed worldwide success and ended up in the charts as an independent group.





Talking about money in the family

The cover article is dedicated to money and how to learn how to manage it. It is a debated topic, on which one can have different points of view, which is why it is useful to discuss it with the family. For comic fans: don’t miss the one about pimples! The cover is by Zeloot.

Kenya

Listening ears

Why is radio so successful in Africa? United States

Sleeping doesn’t hurt

Some schools have decided to start classes later in the morning. Comparison

Should energy companies pay more taxes?

The arguments for and against. Comics

Brief history of the metaverse

Journey to a universe beyond the one we are in. Test

Which skateboard are you?

If you have big wheels you could be a longboard.



