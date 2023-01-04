04 January 2023 17:38
All the names of the snow
The Inuit of Canada use dozens of different words for snow, depending on its texture, location, exposure to other elements, and use. In this documentary, Inuit filmmaker Rebecca Thomassie, from the remote village of Kangirsuk, Quebec, asks a local elder, Tommy Kudlak, to teach her these terms so she can pass them on to her three-year-old daughter.
European Union
The challenges of 2023
The Russian invasion of Ukraine was the fifth crisis of the century and requires Europe to think about long-term policies.
Brazil
Autocracy can be beaten
2023 brings us good news: the investiture of Lula as president.
Technology
An old-fashioned system keeps our data
We generate huge amounts of digital information which is then stored on old plastic cartridges.
Science
A year of discoveries
For Science, the images arriving from the Jwst space telescope are the most important scientific undertaking.
Cinema
The Fabelmans by Steven Spielberg
The director’s sensibility is so boring, solemn, sentimental and mawkish as to undermine the potential of his talent.
Comics
Uncle Scrooge is 75 years old
A series of unmissable volumes is back in bookshops, both in terms of content and objective printing quality.
Instruction
The career alias is a question of the right to study
Trans people have the highest dropout rate. Attempts to help them are thwarted by “no gender” groups.
Environment
The passion for bubbles is less and less sustainable
It’s a love that comes from afar but now needs to be resized.
Musica
The year of Nu Genea
They enjoyed worldwide success and ended up in the charts as an independent group.
Talking about money in the family
The cover article is dedicated to money and how to learn how to manage it. It is a debated topic, on which one can have different points of view, which is why it is useful to discuss it with the family. For comic fans: don’t miss the one about pimples! The cover is by Zeloot.
Kenya
Listening ears
Why is radio so successful in Africa?
United States
Sleeping doesn’t hurt
Some schools have decided to start classes later in the morning.
Comparison
Should energy companies pay more taxes?
The arguments for and against.
Comics
Brief history of the metaverse
Journey to a universe beyond the one we are in.
Test
Which skateboard are you?
If you have big wheels you could be a longboard.
Parole, a special issue on Italy
This issue of Internazionale extra, born from the experience of L’Essentiale, tries to bring order to the past year through some of the words that characterized it and that we will probably bring
with us in 2023.