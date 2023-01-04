The fourth goal of the Brazilian winger is worth a point for the Brianza players who also come close to success especially with Petagna

Brazilian equal to Franchi with Cabral and Carlos Augusto who decide a balanced and rather amusing match. To Terracciano and Di Gregorio the merit of having held up with a couple of truly prodigious speeches. Given the ambitions, even that very little satisfies Fiorentina, always planted in the middle of the table with the European area still very far away. The Italian revolutionizes the team by keeping Milenkovic, Amrabat, Bonaentura, Jovic and Kouame on the bench. In front of Cabral, in the middle the young White. Palladino focuses on Mota as a center forward with Colpani and Caprari in support.

great goal — Fiorentina starts strong, pressing high and recovering an avalanche of balls. However, the first real opportunity comes from a set with Biraghi who hits the post directly from a corner. For Monza it was Colpani who lightened the pressure (low shot outside), but in the 19th minute the Viola went through. Fourth vertical long ball, Cabral eats Caldirola in speed and lets go of a very strong right foot under the crossbar that leaves no way out for Di Gregorio. Crazy goal against Fiesole, third of this championship for the Brazilian. The match remains fun with Monza trying harder and nearly equalizing with Colpani, served by a great play from Mota.

Carlos again — At the interval Palladino changes: Caprari and Colpani out, Petagna and Birindelli in with Ciurria advancing a few meters. Well-chosen moves and after eleven minutes Petagna kicks hard to turn not finding the corner to the right of Terracciano. Fiorentina loses ground, Monza believes it and attacks. The Italian understands he has to intervene but does not make it in time because Ciurria crosses in the middle in the 61st minute, Bianco does not follow Carlos Augusto and the Brazilian equalizes, fourth goal of his championship. Enter Amrabat and Kouame for Bianco and Saponara and immediately Cabral has the lead but kicks weakly. Inside also Marì, after the news story that had unfortunately seen him as the protagonist. See also Conte and Tuchel, the disciplinary procedure of the Federation is triggered

Forcing viola — A quarter of an hour from the end sensational double opportunity Monza. Amrabat loses the ball, the action leads Mota to kick from an excellent position with prodigious Terracciano to repel and wasteful Petagna to kick incredibly high on the continuation. Monza stops there and the finish is lily-branded. Fiorentina tries with Barak, the first dribbling off the shot is good, and Fourth. Fantastic Di Gregorio to answer. The Italian tries them all by including Jovic and Castrovilli on their return after more than eight months. A few ideas and some scrums in the area don’t change the situation and the 1-1 draw explains the match quite well.

