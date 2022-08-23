Sunday in the first 0-1 official match in Fossano The group and calendar have been defined, starting on 4 September

FOSSANO

Pont Donnaz Hône Arnad Evançon begins the season with a 1-0 defeat. The club from Valle d’Aosta was defeated 1-0 by Fossano in the preliminary round of the Serie D Italian Cup. A goal in the scrum from the corner of Cannistrà died in the 2 ‘recovery of the first half, after a very balanced first part of the match. In the second half, the Pdhae tries to even the score, which he would also have deserved, but the opportunities that happened first to Tourè and then to Moreo did not enter by a matter of centimeters and so the lower valley dwellers must say goodbye to the cup.

But now it’s time to think about the championship, which will start on Sunday 4th September. Speaking of the championship, the interregional department of the FIGC last Friday, August 19, published the calendars of the 73rd edition of the Italian Serie D championship. For Pont Donnaz on the Chieri field.

the group

The Pdhae has been inserted again, for the third consecutive year, in group A, with twenty teams, with Piedmont which will be the Region with the most representative teams, 11: in addition to the newly promoted Stresa Vergante, Pinerolo, Chisola, there are also Asti, Borgosesia, Bra, Casale, Chieri, Derthona, Fossano and Gozzano, all teams already faced last season by the lower Valdostana orange rossoblù team. Group A is also made up of five Ligurians and three Lombardes: starting from the Ligurians, the newly promoted La Fezzanese from La Spezia were included, as well as Ligorna Genova, Sanremese, Sestri Levante and Vado, already present also in the 2021/2022 season. Finally, three from Lombardy: the newly promoted Castanese Milano, Legnano, last season in Serie B and Castellanzese, a club coached by the former Roberto Cretaz.

The season will begin as mentioned on Sunday 4 September and will end on Sunday 7 May: from the first to the tenth day of the first leg we will play at 15, then we will move on to 14.30 until the thirteenth return, when then in the last six games we will return at 15. Six midweek shifts are also scheduled: Wednesday 21 September, in the fourth leg, with Pdhae-Casale, Wednesday 5 October, the seventh with Fezzanese-Pdhae, Wednesday 21 December in the nineteenth with Castellanzese-Pdhae. In the return again to the fourth, Wednesday 25 January, to the seventh, Wednesday 8 February and to the fifteenth, Wednesday 6 April with Pdhae-Chisola.

the calendar

The debut with Chieri away, the same opponent, but with an inverted pitch, of the debut in D two years ago (the match ended 3-1 for the orange rossoblù). At the second, on the 11th, then first in front of the public friend of Miliery against Fossano, then transferred to Vado before the first midweek match. Fifth and sixth day respectively against Stresa Vergante away and Ligorna at home, while from here to the end of the first leg, alternating between away and home, the team of Mr. Lollo Parisi will challenge in order: Fezzanese away, Gozzano at home and then Bra, Sestri Levante, Sanremese, Legnano, Pinerolo, Castenese. Chisola, Asti, Derthona, Borgosesia (last of 2022 at home, but most likely in Saint-Christophe or Châtillon as the Milliery will be rearranged) and Castellanzese. On Sunday 12 March, between the eleventh and twelfth second legs, the championship will be stopped due to the commitments of the Representative of the D at the Viareggio Cup and will resume the following Sunday. –