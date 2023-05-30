Juve agrees on salary payment causa

Juventus Turin has completed a procedure for opaque salary payments by means of a settlement payment. Italy’s record champions will pay 718,000 euros, as it became known on Tuesday after a meeting with a sports court of the Italian Football Association (FIGC).

Juve also waived possible appeals. The meeting was originally scheduled for June 15th. The club now has clarity on the cause before the last round at the weekend. Before that, another loss of points for Turin was discussed by the media. The sanction would have been added to the ten points deduction that Juventus has already received for financial offenses in another case.

The club are seventh in Serie A ahead of the game at Udinese, qualifying them to play in the Conference League. The former series champion could still pass AS Roma or Atalanta Bergamo. This would allow the club to start in the Europa League.

Threatening European Cup suspension

As has been reported, however, the qualification for the European Cup seems to be shaky, since the Turiners – who have protested their innocence – are also threatened with sanctions from UEFA. A European Cup ban is in the room.

Torino may need to sell players in the summer to offset financial losses. According to a report in the newspaper “Tuttosport”, Bayern Munich is said to have offered 50 million euros for center forward Dusan Vlahovic. Juve quickly declined – especially since the club transferred 80 million to Fiorentina for the Serb last summer. The 23-year-old still has a contract with the Turin team until June 2026.