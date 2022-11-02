Listen to the audio version of the article

Their fate is almost always sealed. And usually it is to end up on the classic siding. But the Bills (PDL) presented to the Chamber and the Senate by parliamentarians of the majority and the opposition continue to chase each other relentlessly: in this first segment of the XIX legislature, almost in spite of the absence of the permanent Commissions that have yet to be constituted, over 600 have already been presented. open the way at Quota 41, branded Claudio Durigon, new Northern League Undersecretary for Labor who had already held this position in the executive “Conte 1”. But in this sea of ​​norms there are also provisions with “mission”, at least apparently, not exactly urgent: from the establishment of drinking water sanctuaries and the promotion of “mototherapy” up to the execution of “Bella ciao” in ceremonies of April 25th.

Only 1.1% approved in the last legislature

In Montecitorio and Palazzo Madama, while waiting for the permanent parliamentary commissions to reopen, two temporary special commissions have been activated which, however, have the task of examining only urgent measures, such as decree laws. Parliament is therefore not yet fully operational.

But deputies and senators, albeit in a reduced formation having dropped to 400 and 200 respectively (net of those appointed “for life”), have not renounced to immediately present a substantial number of bills: the Chamber and the Senate have arrived already more than 600, even if, in all probability, there will be very few to cross the finish line of final approval. In the last legislature, only 1.1% of the approximately 5,550 proposals conceived by “ladies” and senators “became state law.

Quota 41 arrives immediately for retirement

In perfect harmony with the election program of the League, Claudio Continuation the Senate has already filed a bill to overcome the Fornero law by introducing Quota 41, or the possibility of leaving work with 41 years of contributions regardless of age. The new Undersecretary for Labor has however already hinted, like Matteo Salvini himself, that Quota 41 “dry” is an objective of the legislature.

But the Carroccio aims to insert the requirement of 41 years of payments to the extent that it will have to replace, also taking into account a personal threshold, from next January 1st Quota 102 in the current version (64 years of age and 38 of contribution) and thus avoid the return to the Fornero reform in full.