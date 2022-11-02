Home News Dragon Tiger List: Can Xinuo today’s daily limit and two institutions bought a net 95.5434 million yuan
On November 2, CanSino quickly rose in intraday trading, hitting the daily limit and closing at 253.5 yuan, with a full-day turnover of 1.878 billion yuan.

After-hours Longhu list data shows that the two institutions bought a net 95.5434 million yuan, and the Shanghai Stock Connect sold 30.0839 million yuan.

On the news, according to the official Weibo news of “CanSino Bio” yesterday, following the launch of the inhalation of the new crown vaccine in Shanghai, thirteen cities in Jiangsu Province have also carried out the deployment of the new crown vaccine for inhalation. Among them, Wuxi, Huai’an and Yangzhou are the first to open the appointment and vaccination of the recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector) for CanSino Bio-Inhalation Kwesa® Wuyou®, which can provide the general public with vaccination services without injections .

According to public information, CanSino’s main business is the research and development, production and commercialization of innovative vaccines that meet Chinese and international standards.

According to the third quarterly report, CanSino’s third-quarter net profit loss was 487 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 222.65%.

