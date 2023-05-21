From the Salone del Risparmio the instructions for 2023 investments From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. From the Salone del Risparmio the instructions for 2023 investments



New crises, new strategies, new opportunities. The Salone del Risparmio that has just concluded told us about new developments in the world of investments, with more shrewd investors who at the same time do not want to miss out on the possibility of any pluses from growing trends. How to do? Just follow the instructions

2023 is not a chest of drawers.

No names in Swedish, no Å and no Ö, no screws to fix, no shelves to assemble. At first it may have seemed absurd or even worrying, given that the now ex-new year brought with it a considerable amount of geopolitical and economic upheavals. Don’t be intimidated, though. It’s a bit like opening the instructions for assembling that chest of drawers for the first time. One step at a time, one shelf at a time, the piece of furniture will emerge.

Except that 2023 is not a piece of furniture, we said. We don’t need screwdrivers or hammers to get it up, but some instructions would still come in handy. Here comes the Salone del Risparmio, which also in its ’23 edition – which ended on Thursday 18 May – talks about the “Saving beyond the crisis – Accompanying the investor towards informed choices”.

And yes: this is a perfect title for a nice instruction booklet.

IN CASE OF CRISIS, BREAK HERE

Warning: the difficult time is not over yet. This is immediately made clear by the experts who attended the show. And otherwise you don’t need instructions, right?

After ten years of substantial tranquility, social and geopolitical upheavals have reawakened a dormant volcano: raw materials, energy supplies, the cost of money, all things that have scattered the cards on the table, sending investors, companies and even banks empty. In the last year, all the players on the market have understood what this world can do, in a sort of Spinozian Nature of which we are all part in a hyper-connected way and where we produce and suffer any effect. For this reason, the individual investor asks for protected and secure financial products, without however wanting to give up the “risk of earnings”. And this is a contradiction only if we stop at this page, but let’s go ahead with the instruction booklet. Experts tell us even if it is right and normal to want to put safer products in the portfolio, on the other hand it takes very little to go further and differentiate: one just has to compromise with the fluctuations, but that’s the game.

A game in which companies hold court, where they hold the winning trio: space economy, technology and energy transition. There is talk of “virtuous capitalism”, of shrewdness towards a market that cares about the planet, and of meeting points also with future generations.

If this is the game, it’s really worth it…

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge