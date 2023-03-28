Home News From Trieben to Schladming: Onset of winter: Snowy road causes the first traffic accidents with injuries
In winter you didn’t see much of it, at the end of March the snow was back in the upper Ennstal. It snowed heavily all Monday and especially on Tuesday night, in the morning we had to contend with snowy roads and extremely slippery snow at higher altitudes. The Hauer Kaibling reported 45 centimeters of fresh snow.

The fire brigade in the Liezen district was accordingly already on duty early in the morning, five snow-related operations were reported at 8.30 a.m., reports spokesman Christoph Schlüßlmayr. On the A 9 between Trieben and Rottenmann, a car crashed into the guard rail, and according to initial information, people were also injured. In Aigen/Ennstal near Ketten, two cars collided and one person was trapped. After the liberation – three fire brigades were in action – this was handed over to the rescue team injured.

Truck recovery on the B 320

There was also vehicle protection in Michaelerberg/Pruggern, namely at the Sattental bridge. Two cars also collided in Altirdning on the L 734, but there were no injuries. In Aigen, at the beginning of the Putterersee, two cars collided, and the accident also claimed an injury here.

Accident near Putterersee
© FF Aigen

And in the Stainach tub on the B 320, a truck had to be salvaged by the emergency services. From Stainach in the direction of Ausseerland, on the B 145, a few trucks are parked on Tuesday morning and put chains on. The underpass at Untergrimming was therefore temporarily closed on one side.

Cold pole Ramsau am Dachstein

The southern and eastern parts of Styria also presented themselves slightly sugared on Tuesday morning, even in Graz there were a few sleet showers. Snow showers are possible again and again today in Upper Styria, later also rain below 900 meters. Further south, on the other hand, the sun will prevail, but the danger of frost has not yet been averted. During the night on Wednesday, temperatures rattle below freezing again across the country. Styrian pole of cold on Tuesday was Ramsau am Dachstein with minus 5.8 degrees.

Some snow fell in Mariazell during the night, but at least in the valley it should disappear again with the first rays of sunshine. “One, maybe two centimeters are in the valley, it’s a bit snowy. But the streets are all completely free, no snow plow is needed,” says Mariazell, relaxed. -1.5 degrees and a noticeable wind don’t change that.

Snow plows are not necessary in Mariazell

Snow plows are not necessary in Mariazell
© Fred Lindmoser

