The popular Tunnel of Avenida Colombia or Mundialista de Santiago de Cali, located from the first race, between 5th and 13th streets, will have a temporary closureas reported by the Ministry of Mobility of Cali.

The closure began yesterday, Monday, March 13, and will continue until Tuesday, March 14, from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am

This decision is made due to maintenance work related to cable theft.

Likewise, the entity recommended to the community of Cali to take alternate routes during the mentioned hours.

“We want to inform the community that this Monday, March 13 and March 14, Tuesday; the World Cup tunnel will be closed from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am to carry out maintenance work on the public lighting system. We will carry out this activity in collaboration with the Ministry of Mobility and the Ministry of Infrastructure. We appreciate your understanding, we do this to provide a better service to the community,” said Ángela María Perea, head of the Public Lighting Unit.

The work will be carried out by the operator EMCALIentity in charge of carrying out maintenance work on the public lighting system.

