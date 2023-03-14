Home News How long will the temporary closure of the Cali Mundialista Tunnel be?
News

How long will the temporary closure of the Cali Mundialista Tunnel be?

by admin
How long will the temporary closure of the Cali Mundialista Tunnel be?

The popular Tunnel of Avenida Colombia or Mundialista de Santiago de Cali, located from the first race, between 5th and 13th streets, will have a temporary closureas reported by the Ministry of Mobility of Cali.

The closure began yesterday, Monday, March 13, and will continue until Tuesday, March 14, from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am
This decision is made due to maintenance work related to cable theft.

Likewise, the entity recommended to the community of Cali to take alternate routes during the mentioned hours.

“We want to inform the community that this Monday, March 13 and March 14, Tuesday; the World Cup tunnel will be closed from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am to carry out maintenance work on the public lighting system. We will carry out this activity in collaboration with the Ministry of Mobility and the Ministry of Infrastructure. We appreciate your understanding, we do this to provide a better service to the community,” said Ángela María Perea, head of the Public Lighting Unit.

The work will be carried out by the operator EMCALIentity in charge of carrying out maintenance work on the public lighting system.

The Municipal Companies of Cali (Emcali) puts at your disposal 24-hour customer service hotlines of the seven days of the week.

From a landline phone you can dial 177 or from a fixed telephone of other operators, users can communicate with the service company at 6025240177.

Comments

See also  Hong Kong National Security Law: "Second-generation Captain America" ​​chanted slogans for "inciting others to divide the country" prisoner for five and nine months-BBC News

You may also like

ATM in Ludwigshafen blown up – suspects arrested

Government of Ecuador calls for consensus for the...

Good news! Satena would open new air routes...

The pictures of the day from Lower Saxony...

APS TEAMS ASSIST FAMILIES AFFECTED BY RIVER FLOODING...

After the two sessions, Biden: Hope to speak...

In short: Yellow iPhone 14 now available +++...

Ambassador of Spain highlighted the work of IPEL...

Registration of candidates for Victim Participation Tables expires...

The largest Iron Age settlement area in South...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy