From Valledupar to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup

Although within the list of players of the Colombian team that was installed in the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup there is no Vallenato blood, Valledupar did make its contribution to the historic feat.

Also read: When will Colombia vs. England? Dates and times of the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup

Four soccer players who were part of the achievement of gold in the U-20 women’s soccer of the 19 Bolivarian Games Valledupar 2022, now make up this national team.

Ana Maria Guzman, Angela Baron, Maria Camila Reyes and Natalia Giraldo They were part of the Bolivarian women’s soccer champion squad, which fell in love with the Vallenato fans.

Ana María Guzmán played all three games in the Bolivarianos Valledupar 2022. Photo: Bolivarianos.

These players today make up the delegation that will play, for the first time in the history of Colombian football, the quarterfinals of a World Cup.

Of the four, no doubt. Guzmán stands out, who debuted in Australia acting as a left back in the round of 16 game against Jamaica and he was the protagonist by assisting Catalina Usme with a great cross, who scored the only goal of the match. In the Bolivarian tournament, Guzmán played all three games as a starter.

Do not stop reading: Catalina Usme’s records: the best Colombian soccer player in history?

For her part, María Camila Reyes, without minutes yet in Australia, was the captain in Valledupar; while Natalia Giraldo, was the goalkeeper who defended the three sticks the three days in the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium and Ángela Barón, was the central defender of the tournament.

Colombia rewrote history last Tuesday after beating Jamaica 1-0 and getting into the quarterfinals of a World Cup for the first time.

EThis Saturday (5:30 am Colombian time), in the quarterfinals, Colombia will seek against England to continue with the World Cup feat, for a place in the semifinals of the soccer festival in Oceania.

María Camila Reyes was the captain and fundamental piece of Colombia in Bolivarianos Valledupar 2022. Photo: Bolivarianos.

It may interest you: Historical! Colombia won and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup

The programming of the quarterfinals, with Colombian time, began on Thursday, August 10 with the match between Spain and the Netherlands at 8 pm.

On Friday, August 11, this phase continues with Japan – Sweden at 2:30 am

The phase that defines the semifinalists of the tournament culminates on Saturday, August 12 with the matches: Australia – France at 2 am and England – Colombia at 5:30 am.

BY JOSÉ MARTÍNEZ / EL PILÓN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

