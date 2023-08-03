Home » Vision Pro: Apple wants to visualize invisible things | news
by admin
Thu, 17:16 visionOS & AR meThermal cameras and night vision devices have given us a major advantage for quite some time. With the Apple Vision Pro, Cupertino wants to go one step further and visually display other previously hidden physical parameters. The only recently granted Patent entitled “Visualization of invisible phenomena” is about energies and things that are not visible to the naked eye. The font includes electrical parameters, air currents, sound waves and radio such. B. WiFi signals. These could perhaps be made accessible to the eye with the help of XR glasses. The feature would thus benefit certain professional groups when troubleshooting.

The eye eats with you
Sensor results that the Vision Pro or connected devices determine should be displayed on the internal screens. In this way, the device can recognize one or more invisible features from a physical environment and receive certain measurement data and evaluate and evaluate them accordingly. A visual processing follows in order to clearly display the raw data in the correct position. This technology could enable certain professional groups, but also private users, to quickly track down sources of error that go beyond mere measured values. Just imagine the gain for measuring a room from acoustic aspects. The problem-free detection of weak points in the WiFi network would also be conceivable.

A wide range of sensors is essential
To do this, the signals must first be recognized. Most devices from Cupertino now offer a large number of different sensors. Many are also housed in the new spatial computer. The patent therefore suggests various options. These include cameras, microphones, inertial, temperature, lidar, sonar and WiFi sensors. However, it is explicitly mentioned that these do not all have to be present in the glasses themselves. Other devices like the iPhone could increase the range of vision and act as an extended arm.

