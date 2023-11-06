Home » From waiter to lawyer and from lawyer to Olympic Boxer
From waiter to lawyer and from lawyer to Olympic Boxer

BOXING.-

José Gabriel Rodríguez, a 26-year-old Ecuadorian boxer, is experiencing the best moment of his sporting career as he prepares to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Rodríguez has maintained his focus on representing Ecuador in the Olympics.

His journey from being a waiter and lawyer to winning the silver medal at the Pan American Games in Santiago, in the 71 kilogram category, is an inspiring story of perseverance and improvement. Rodríguez does not believe in chance, but in the power of dedication and insistence to achieve goals and dreams. He grew up in a humble family in Guayaquil, where he had the support of his two brothers throughout his life. The boxer was inspired by the iconic character ‘Rocky’ Balboa to start his career. His achievement of obtaining the silver medal at the Pan American Games and securing his Olympic berth is the result of a disciplined and focused career. As he prepares to compete in Paris 2024.

