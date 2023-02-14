[NTD Times, Beijing Time, February 15, 2023]The CCP government’s three-year-long “clearing” blockade has not only severely damaged the economy, but also led to deterioration of local finances. However, what is unusual is that since this year, many provinces have However, a large number of civil servants have been recruited. Some people worry that the authorities are trying to increase stability.

The land-based media Jiemian News reported on Monday that since January, more than 20 provinces across the country have successively started recruiting civil servants for 2023. Beijing has completed the written test, and the “provincial test” in 27 provinces including Qinghai, Gansu, and Inner Mongolia will be held at the end of February.

In 2023, the recruitment of civil servants across the country will increase by about 16% compared with last year, and the four provinces of Gansu, Yunnan, Guangxi, and Inner Mongolia will exceed 50% year-on-year. Beijing plans to recruit 4,719 people, about 11% more than last year; Guangdong plans to recruit 18,258 people, ranking first in the country. Hubei plans to recruit 11,268 people.

The news sparked heated discussions. A netizen said, “(Civil servants) are cutting wages every day, delaying retirement, reducing pensions, and expanding enrollment?”

Cai Chunlin, a resident of Jiangxi: “Because of land finance and the withdrawal of foreign-funded enterprises, the local economic situation is bad. This is the case all over the country. Financial difficulties and the recruitment of civil servants have increased the burden. In our place, there are many urban management recruits. , the police recruit more people.”

The number of college graduates has surged in recent years, from 10.76 million in 2022 to 11.58 million this year. Some netizens said, “Whenever there is great employment pressure in society, the system will expand enrollment.”

Cai Chunlin: “The employment situation is quite bad and severe. You are an ordinary college student, such as an undergraduate student or a doctoral student. It is very difficult for you to find a good job. It is very difficult to find a good job without connections. For example, It’s a salary of three to five thousand yuan, and everyone is overwhelmed. Now in China, you can see that all the food deliveries are college students.”

Mr. Wang, a Shanghai resident, believes that the authorities recruit more civil servants for the so-called maintenance of stability.

Mr. Wang from Shanghai: “It’s just to maintain stability. So many people are unemployed. If it doesn’t recruit them, they will all rebel. It can’t support it. It prints money, keeps printing money, and keeps raising wages. That’s it. It’s a vicious cycle. It’s just a day-to-day.”

Some netizens also said, “The economy has collapsed a long time ago, and the expansion of enrollment at this time is to reap the harvest. First apportionment to buy a house, and then apportionment of national debt, local debt, and new energy vehicles.”

