As announced for some time now, starting tomorrow, February 15, cigarettes will cost more. Specifically, a pack of Chesterfield or Philip Morris, for example, will cost 20 cents more.

Expected increases

With a view to increasingly reducing cigarette consumption, further increases are expected over the next few years. In fact, the fixed amount per unit of product will grow, reaching up to 28 euros for 1,000 cigarettes, from 2024 it will instead be 28.20 euros and in 2025 it will reach 28.70 euros. Substantially therefore as regards packets of cigarettes, after tomorrow’s increase to 20 cents more, a further increase in the cost of between 10 and 15 cents is expected in the next three years.