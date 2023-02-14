Home Health Cigarettes, increase from February 15: 20 cents more per pack
Health

Cigarettes, increase from February 15: 20 cents more per pack

by admin

As announced for some time now, starting tomorrow, February 15, cigarettes will cost more. Specifically, a pack of Chesterfield or Philip Morris, for example, will cost 20 cents more.

Expected increases

With a view to increasingly reducing cigarette consumption, further increases are expected over the next few years. In fact, the fixed amount per unit of product will grow, reaching up to 28 euros for 1,000 cigarettes, from 2024 it will instead be 28.20 euros and in 2025 it will reach 28.70 euros. Substantially therefore as regards packets of cigarettes, after tomorrow’s increase to 20 cents more, a further increase in the cost of between 10 and 15 cents is expected in the next three years.

See also  what they are and what to eat (and avoid) when they are tall

You may also like

how to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease

here’s what’s the most famous, we’ve all used...

the discovery of Italian researchers

it is the earliest known case

Airc, 8.5 million euros and 78 projects against...

The flop is not enough, they dream of...

See Disney’s NEW Cast Member Costumes!

How is sex in the over 60s?

Covid, according to a study, higher diabetes risk...

At the Family Room in Florence, art therapy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy