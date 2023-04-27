Home » FRUSTRATED ESCAPE IN THE REGIONAL PENITENTIARY « News cde
PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) On Tuesday, prison officers broke up an alleged escape attempt in one of the regional jail’s pavilions. One of the inmates is serving a 29-year sentence for intentional homicide, while the others are being held for various crimes such as sexual abuse of children, intentional homicide and theft and aggravated robbery.

During routine checks, security personnel from the Regional Penitentiary located a hole in one of the cells of the pavilion known as MILAGRO, ALTA, cell 15, where they found a hole of approximately one meter and an opening of approximately 30 cm in diameter, in addition to of homemade ropes with carpet strips (13 ropes of approximately 1 meter each.

The inmates responsible for the alleged escape attempt were:

1- CARLOS DANIEL FRANCO, CAUSES AGGRAVATED THEFT.

2- OSCAR ENRIQUE FRANCO LOPEZ, CASE / AGGRAVATED THEIR.

3 – RICARDO SALINAS ALIENDE, CAUSE / INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE.

4- JOSE EDUARDO DELGADILLO, CAUSE / INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE. SENTENCED TO 29 YEARS IN PRISON,

5- SERGIO RAMON ISNARDI LOPEZ, CAUSE / SEXUAL ABUSE IN CHILDREN.

6- MAURO JAVIER ACUNA, PARAGUAY. CAUSE / HOMICIDE DOLOSO.

The Fiscal Agent on duty, María Mirta Martínez, intervened, in addition to police personnel from the 3rd Police Station, and from the specialized units against Organized Crime, Criminalistics and Criminal Investigation.

