Study of the Atrato River will begin with aquatic drones

The government of Antioquia and Sapiencia will use aquatic drones, squadrons, to carry out an investigation into the contamination of the Atrato River.

The aquatic drones are created by students from Sapiencia, the Post-Secondary Education Agency of the Medellín Mayor’s Office. Sapiencia leads projects and programs of post-secondary education.

“A study of the purity of the waters of the Atrato River will be carried out to determine the level of contamination of a river that is highly affected by mining,” explained Carlos Chaparro, Director of Sapiencia.

This study will be carried out with squads created by Sapiencia students, which work with GPS systems, sensors and radars, which allow knowing the depth and measuring the Ph and concentration of the tributary.

“The study of bodies of water is essential, not only for everything that is required for human consumption,” said Carlos Chaparro, Director of Sapiencia.

The Institute of Environmental Studies of the Pacific and the University of Pereira will also participate in this research.

