Listen to the audio version of the article

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Daniele Franco, and the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, signed the inter-ministerial decree extending the measures currently in force to reduce the final price of fuels until October 17. Thus, the cut of 30 cents per liter for gasoline, diesel, LPG and methane for vehicles that expired on 5 October is further extended. The discount, introduced in March 2022 to calm the surge in energy prices, has been extended several times (the last time on 31 August).