The footballer born in 2004 from Viterbese enters the almanacs of Italian football. He, a Biancoceleste fan, had been sought by Lotito

There is room to write the history of Italian football also in Series C in this start of the season. In fact, a small page about football in Italy was written in the last weekend in Lega Pro. Viterbo and Fidelis Andria, finished 2-2. But it is not the result that makes history, but a name written on the match report. In fact, it took just 35 minutes to Simon D’Uffizi to definitively enter the almanacs of Italian football. The attacking winger from Viterbese entered in fact at the 55th minute, with his team at a 1-0 disadvantage. And in just three minutes, between 70th and 73rd, he overturned the result bringing Viterbese a 2-1 lead until Fidelis Andria’s extra time draw.

A brace that is worth only one point for the Lazio team, but which counts a lot for Of Offices. The footballer, in fact, thus becomes the first Italian footballer born in 2004 to score a double in the professional championships. A sensational impact on Viterbese and on professional football, in the first season with really important expectations for playing time and visibility. And to think that, in reality, D’Uffizi could have made the big leap already in the summer, moving immediately to A league.

A past in the youth before the Roma and then of the Lazio, albeit in both cases for a short time and with a final rejection. "He is good but he is too thinWas the common thought. But he never thought of quitting, maybe one day dreaming of being able to play with the shirt of his heart, the biancoceleste one. And right there Lazio in the summer she returned to the office to bring home the class of 2004. Lotito however, he had to surrender in front of the "No"Dry of the management of the Viterbo which, with good reason, has chosen to bet on Of Offices. Which, meanwhile, writes history and continues to dream of the great leap.

