Fugatti, ‘the Trentino community is always grateful to the Alpini’ – Trentino AA/S

Governor at the national meeting at Rifugio Contrin in Marmolada

(ANSA) – TRENTO, JUNE 25 – “I greet all the Alpini, from many parts of Italy, who wanted to be here today for this important anniversary. We are in the middle of the mountains, a territory that the black feathers know well. And we are here almost a year after the tragic event that took place on the Marmolada on 3 July last; this reminds us that even today the mountain presents us with difficulties, even if different from those experienced by the Alpini in the past in the events that we unfortunately know” . Thus the President of the Province Maurizio Fugatti, who today spoke at the 40th National Gathering at the Contrin Refuge in Marmolada, solemnly celebrated on the occasion of the centenary of the reconstruction of the Refuge by the ANA, which inaugurated it on 15 July 1923.



“Mountains – he continued – which evoke so many memories and so many sacrifices on the part of the Alpini themselves, even extreme ones. We must preserve the memory of these facts, constantly recalling the values ​​that the Alpini still embody and make concrete today through their solidarity commitment to volunteering at the service to the community, values ​​for which Trentino is always grateful to the black pens.Among the many demonstrations of the generosity of the Alpini, I recall the participation of the Nuvolas in the Civil Defense expedition to the border with Ukraine shortly after the start of the war, where a first reception facility has been set up for people fleeing the conflict”. “But I also want to remember the commitment of the black feathers in Emilia-Romagna in recent weeks. From me and the whole Trentino community, a heartfelt thanks for the heritage of values ​​that you Alpine troops constantly demonstrate”, concluded Fugatti. (HANDLE).



