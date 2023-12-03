Home » Fujian Hi-Speed ​​Group Longyan Branch launches “122 National Traffic Safety Day” publicity activity – Original News – Southeast Net
Longyan Branch of Fujian Expressway Group launched the “122 National Traffic Safety Day” publicity activity

Southeast Net, December 3 (Correspondent Ruan Dachang Lai Huaping, Bennet reporter Feng Chuanye) December 2, 2023, is the twelfth “National Traffic Safety Day”, in order to continuously enhance the general public’s traffic safety awareness, rule of law awareness and civilized traffic literacy, the Longyan Management Branch of Fujian Expressway Group organized volunteers to carry out traffic safety publicity and education activities with the theme of “Civilized Traffic You and I Walk Together” in Longyan street squares, expressway toll stations within the jurisdiction, and Fujian Card outlets.

During the event, Longyan Expressway volunteers focused on the harmfulness of traffic violations such as civilized travel on expressway traffic, drunk driving, overcrowding and overloading, and popularized traffic safety laws to the masses by distributing “Civilized Traffic Promotion Manual”, posters, etc. regulations, advocate civility and courtesy, strive to enhance traffic participants’ awareness of traffic regulations, law-abiding self-discipline and civilized traffic awareness, and jointly create a safe, smooth and courteous road traffic environment.

In this publicity and education activity, Longyan Expressway volunteers distributed nearly 800 copies of various publicity and education materials and promotional materials. The audience expressed that they would start from themselves to jointly build a safe, smooth and orderly road traffic environment, reaching expected publicity effect.

The Longyan Branch of the Fujian Expressway Group’s efforts are a positive step towards promoting traffic safety and awareness in the community, and their commitment to creating a safe and harmonious road environment is commendable.

