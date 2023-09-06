Fujian Provinces’ Response to Typhoon ‘Hai Anemone’: Relocation, Emergency Rescue, and Resumption of Production

Hearing the order and moving to face the difficulties – Fujian’s anti-typhoon “Hai Anemone” experience

Xinhua News Agency, Fuzhou, September 5th

This year’s No. 11 typhoon “Haikui” landed on the coast of Dongshan, Fujian and Raoping, Guangdong on the morning of the 5th, bringing continuous heavy rainfall to Fuzhou, Zhangzhou and other places in Fujian, which adversely affected the production and life of the masses. Relocation of personnel, emergency rescue, and resumption of production… In the face of the storm, party members and cadres from all over Fujian moved after hearing the order, leading the masses to defend against typhoon “Sea Anemone”, and doing their best to ensure the safety of lives and reduce losses.

Meteorological monitoring data show that from 8:00 on September 4 to 8:00 on September 5, 191 towns and towns in 32 counties (cities, districts) in Fujian Province have accumulated rainfall exceeding 100 mm, and 14 towns and towns in 6 counties (cities, districts) have accumulated rainfall of more than 100 millimeters. More than 250 millimeters, the strongest is Jingyang Town, Fuqing, with 365.7 millimeters, and the maximum hourly rainfall is 119.2 millimeters in Shizhu Street, Fuqing; Yongtai’s 24-hour cumulative rainfall reaches 262 millimeters.

Dongshan County, Zhangzhou City is the landfall point of typhoon “Haikui”, and the local area regards ensuring the safety of personnel as the top priority. At noon on the 5th, the rain in Qianlou Village, Qianlou Town, Dongshan County was strong and sometimes weak, and the food in the nursing home was fragrant. Wu Yaohua, a 73-year-old villager in Qianlou Village, told reporters that she and four other elderly people were placed in a nursing home in the village the day before Typhoon Haikui made landfall. “I feel at ease living here. The three meals a day are good, and the village officials take good care of us.”

“Before and after the typhoon makes landfall, we will organize people to come to check. Before the landfall, we mainly arrange for the transfer of personnel. After the landfall, the focus of our work is to investigate the return of personnel, damaged houses, and damaged water and electricity lines.” Wu Yidong, director of the Qianlou Village Committee, said that according to the forecast of the meteorological department, the typhoon will bring a new round of heavy rainfall after landfall, and they dare not take it lightly.

According to the previous notification of the Fujian Provincial Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, as of 21:00 on September 4, Fujian has transferred 114,400 people from dangerous areas, and has successively closed and shut down some scenic spots, coastal port enterprises, waterways and highways and other passenger lines; Hidden disaster points, high and steep slopes, urban waterlogging risk points, etc. have been sorted out and rectified.

Drain the water on the road, rush to repair the damaged electrical equipment and restore the power supply… Faced with the situation that some road traffic is blocked and the electricity consumption of the masses is affected, the emergency response, fire protection, electric power and other departments in various parts of Fujian have launched emergency response and went to the front line to carry out emergency rescue.

On the morning of the 5th, affected by the heavy rainfall brought by typhoon “Hai Kui”, some houses and farmland in Gucheng Village, Nantong Town, Minhou County, Fuzhou City were flooded, and some villagers were trapped. After receiving the alarm, the Special Service Brigade of the Fujian Provincial Forest Fire Brigade dispatched 50 fire rescue personnel for emergency rescue. As of 12:00 on the 5th, rescuers had transferred a total of 230 people.

Offshore production is also gradually resumed. In view of the fact that the typhoon “Haikui” has gradually moved away from the sea area of ​​Fujian and its impact on the coast of Fujian has gradually decreased, the Fujian Maritime Safety Administration lifted the emergency response to the typhoon at 12:00 on September 5. At present, the coastal ports of Fujian have resumed navigation, and ships are entering and leaving the port in an orderly manner. Key ferry routes such as Xiamen Gulangyu Island Ferry and Putian Meizhou Island Ferry have resumed operations, and the “small three links” passenger route will also resume operations from the 6th.

At present, Fujian Province’s anti-storm index maintains a level III emergency response to rainstorms. Wu Qishu, chief forecaster of the Fujian Provincial Meteorological Observatory, reminded that from September 5th to 7th, the risk of typhoon storms in Ningde, Fuzhou, Putian, Quanzhou, Xiamen, Zhangzhou and Longyan in Fujian is high, and it is necessary to focus on preventing flash floods that may be caused by heavy rainfall. Secondary disasters such as floods in small and medium watersheds, urban and rural waterlogging, landslides, landslides, and debris flows.

