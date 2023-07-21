Funding cancellation: Pantomimefestival Dresden fears

According to its organizers, the traditional pantomime festival in Dresden is about to end. The reason is the cancellation of funding by the Cultural Foundation of the Free State of Saxony. Alongside the Dresden city administration, she was the most important sponsor for more than ten years. You have rejected the application for support. “The cancellation took us completely by surprise after years of support,” said Michael Meinel, chairman of the mime studio Dresden. The association had expected at least partial funding.

Call for donations to prevent cancellation

Now 6,700 euros are missing in the budget. Referring to a “dramatic decision”, Meinel called on companies and citizens to donate on behalf of the association. If this fails to fill the gap, “the established festival will have to be cancelled.”

Cultural Foundation: Had to reject many applications

When asked about the reason for the rejection, the cultural foundation referred to “a new record number” of project applications in 2023. The board and an independent advisory board could not have approved many of them. In the area of ​​performing arts and music alone, 329 applications with a volume of more than 3.8 million euros were received. The subsidy budget for the division was only around 1.3 million euros.

The 38th edition of the International Theater Pantomime Festival Dresden is planned from November 8th to 12th – with artists from five countries. A children’s performance and a free show at an integration school are also planned.

