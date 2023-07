Based on an eventful summer break, it cannot be denied that LASK has a lot planned this season. With Thomas Sageder, a fresh young coach replaced Dietmar Kühbauer as head coach, on the transfer market, players of international quality were signed in rows, who should shine in the new stadium. “For me it is important that we want to make a difference in Linz,” said Sageder in the APA interview. On Friday (6 p.m., live on ORF Sport +) the Uniqa ÖFB Cup game in Röthis is coming up.

Read more …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook