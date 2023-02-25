SOCIAL POLICIES – Councilor Cristina Coletti was present at the Poggio Renatico Aerospace Operations Headquarters last Thursday, 23 February





Last Thursday 23 February, at the headquarters of the Aerospace Operations Command in Poggio Renatico, the maxi symbolic checks for a total of 23,560 euros were delivered to the representatives of the non-profit associations benefiting from the various solidarity initiatives organized by the Poggese Command during the last Christmas period.

Specifically, it is the Charity concert of the Italian Air Force of the past December 8 at the Teatro Comunale in Ferrara and a fundraiser called “I Fly with Solidarity” organized within the air base, promoted and supported by Air Force personnel in collaboration with some local companies, the Aeroclub, the Gliding Club and the Ferrara Parachuting School.

Three beneficiaries of the Charity Concert – National Association of Breast Operated Women (ANDOS), Solidarity-Charity Center (CDS-Carità), Lo Specchio – all operating and perfectly inserted in the Este territory, which they had been previously selected in agreement with the Department of Social Policies of the Municipality of Ferrara; while the solidarity initiative “I fly with Solidarity” saw as beneficiary associations the “Smile Volunteers” of Ferrara and the ONFA, Opera Nazionale Figli Aviatori which provides assistance to the children of deceased Air Force personnel.

General DA Claudio Gabellini, Commander of the AOC, in handing over the “checks”, he thanked the representatives who attended: “your work in favor of the most needy, which entails so many sacrifices even on a personal level, is so admirable that today is really a beautiful day for me to be here with you to share this moment in which the common effort on the part of many protagonists takes shape. The first thanks go to you, voluntary associations, who sincerely do something incredible. But the support of the institutions was also very important, in particular of the Municipality of Ferrara, the Fondazione Teatro Comunale, the Provincial AVIS and the local companies that have generously supported us, without which it would have been difficult to achieve these results.” Gen. Gabellini continues “during this year the Air Force is celebrating its Centenary (1923-2023) and our intention is to be even more present in the area and to continue organizing other cultural events and benefits in favor of local community”.

The representatives of the SBs who attended the delivery were excited and very satisfied with the outcome of the donations received. The president of the Lo Specchio Association, Maria Teresa Graziani, commented that “we have already thought about how to use this donation, which we did not expect so generous, we will buy a vehicle equipped to be able to cook in the various events in which we will participate so as to further promote the culture of disability and have moments of inclusion in any area. For us it is a dream come true.” The president of CDS-Carità, Fabrizio Fabrizispoke of “a generous and unexpected donation. I was particularly struck by the attention to detail shown by the Air Force personnel, also towards us and, more generally, towards the entire third sector.”

ANDOS representative, Barbara Salicini, underlined “the very important contribution, fundamental for us to continue to support, free of charge, the path of psycho-physical rebirth of women with breast surgery”. Last representative of the Associations to comment was Luisa MaraniniPresident of the Smile Volunteers, who assured that the donation received will allow them to continue to carry out the activity of clown-therapy in hospitals, nursing homes and residences for the elderly in the area.

The Councilor for Social Policies of the Municipality of Ferrara was also present at the delivery of the “maxi-checks”, Christine Colettiwho took the floor: “Every year the Air Force manages to put on a show, the Charity Concert, which remains unique in its kind. The excellent result achieved must also be contextualized in a socially complicated period and where the pandemic has made it even more difficult to operate in the third sector. Thanks to projects and synergies such as this one put in place by the Air Force and to the essential support of all the entrepreneurial realities that concretely support them, we are now even more united”.

Various entrepreneurial realities in the area have supported the charitable initiative: LyondellBasell, CPR System, Moccia- Zabov, Intesa Sanpaolo, Pivetti Molini, Holding Ferrara Servizi, Dinamica Media, Albanati Impianti, Re/Max DNA, Phyto Service, Buonristoro, Centro di Medicina Ferrara, Hotel MAXXIM.

(Communication by the COA of Poggiorenatico)









Downloadable images: