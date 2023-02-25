In the next few weeks, a made in Italy SUV will hit the market that will win over the hearts of Italians with its competitive price.

Italian motorists are increasingly looking for SUVs even in daily life and for getting around city traffic. The comfort and sporty performance typical of segment D vehicles are a major attraction for those looking to buy a new car. Furthermore, with prices slightly exceeding that of sedans, crossovers are the preferred choice, thanks also to the installment offers with small advances and maxi final installments that can be refinanced.

The manufacturers are intensifying the creation of SUVs and the Molise brand DR is no less, which in 2022 recorded record sales. Over 25,000 registrations between Italy and abroad, 2,172 registrations in the month of December 2022 alone and a rapidly expanding car range in the coming months. The consolidated DR 4.0, DR 5.0 and DR 6.0 will soon be joined by the new DR 1 EV, the DR 3.0, the DR 7.0 and the Sportequipe pick-up, the latter inspired by the Land Rover Range Rover Sport but with decidedly lower prices compared to the British competitor.

The first details of the DR 7.0 SUV

The new DR 7.0 medium SUV, marketed from 2023 after its presentation at the Milano Monza Open-Air Motor Show in 2022, will certainly be talked about. For the company from Molise it will be an absolute novelty, as it presents for the first time a vehicle of segment D and seven-seater. At launch it will have only one engine and it will not be electric or hybrid, but a 1.5-liter turbo petrol and a delivery of 160 HP combined with a six-speed automatic transmission. This 472 cm long SUV will be able to reach a maximum speed of 190 km/h and will only be available in front-wheel drive.

The technological equipment of the DR 7 is vast, with 12.3-inch infotainment, parking sensors, 360-degree camera system, Mac Pherson suspension at the front and a multilink system with anti-roll bar at the rear. The car is already on sale starting at 18,900 euros. The car is available in different trim levels for the interior style: the base, the sporty Performance Line and the luxury one.

The interiors of this SUV are inspired by those of the Dr 6.0, even if the cut of the doors changes and the DR 7.0 has a third row of removable seats. As standard, it offers eco-leather interiors, a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. The Sportequipe 8 derivative model will be distinguished by its hybrid powertrain which will combine an LPG-powered engine with a battery module.