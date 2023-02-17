According to the high-impact results of the organizational climate evaluation carried out by the consulting firm, during 2022, 91% of the company’s employees state that they feel that it is an excellent place to work.

This result, added to the large investments made in Sustainability, and the implementation of initiatives such as the DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) program have been key in this measurement process, reaching 90% positive rating in perception of employees against inclusive behavior and free of discrimination in the organization.

Yaneth García, Vice President of Human Management at Grupo Recordar, assured that they allow people to see the great opportunities and benefits that they can find when working in the funeral sector, which of course is a challenge due to the imaginaries that exist around it; however, this certification becomes confirmation of the achievements and advances obtained in the generation of an organizational culture where the well-being, tranquility, growth and development of the employee and her family is a priority.

“Being a great place to work is not only the optimal space to do so, it also influences the possibility of developing professionally and personally, as well as feeling challenged every day to meet individual and organizational goals and objectives,” adds García, who Together with his team, he has been leading a transformation process, which, beyond only bringing results for the company, seeks to raise the level of conversation around the funeral sector.

Comments