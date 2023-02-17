Of Salvatore Riggio

The son of the former national team champion posted the attack on Instagram: four hooded boys

Nicol Pirlo, the son of the former midfielder of the national team Andrea, ex of Milan and Juventus, was attacked in the center of Turin while he was in the car with a friend. And it was he who documented everything through an Instagram story. I was in a car thing with a friend and this group of guys tried to get in the car. Then they kicked our car and threw stones at it. We never got out of the car luckily.

It all happens in the streets of the Piedmontese capital. Is it normal to find four guys in the center of Turin throwing stones at the car, spitting and kicking?, what Nicol always asks himself on social media. In the images we see the car traveling at walking pace, slowing down enough to allow shooting with the mobile phone in the sharpest possible way. And here comes four boys who have their faces and heads covered with a hood. They walk close together and at one point they throw stones.

The video lasts a few seconds, enough to observe the scene that Andrea Pirlo's son found himself in front of. At one point the sequence stops: we notice that one of the boys has something in his hand, aims at the slowly moving car and throws a stone. Nicol is 18 today and plays soccer. His name appears in a formation of influencers who go to the field to finance the Marco Simoncelli Foundation. The team is called New Dreams, entered in a university championship in Milan under the aegis of the UISP.